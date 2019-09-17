Community Day at the Great Frederick Fair

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — It’s Community Day at the Great Frederick Fair where local nonprofits and organizations are getting a spotlight.

The community tent, located at the south side of the fair, will be open until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories