Community comes together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The day's conversation was centered around King's list of triple giant evils, racism, materialism, and militarism.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, the nation paused to remember the life and legacy of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.

Trinity United Methodist Church in Frederick held its annual community potluck with the theme” Building the Beloved Community“.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous I Have a Dream speech more than 50 years ago. He marched, prayed, and fought his way for equality. More than 50 years later, we pause and reflect on all that his dream embodied.

The day’s conversation was centered around King’s list of triple giant evils, racism, materialism, and militarism. Participants answered how this applies to their community.

“It’s a continual motivation to people to build bridges, and break down racial barriers,” said participant Jim French.

King called people to action with a spirit of non-violence and love. It’s started but not finished.

“I think we can all agree that the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has not yet been achieved,” said Mayor O’Connor. “We’re probably 15 years removed and not nearly as far along in that path as he would’ve hoped we would be.”



Dr. King may be gone, but his dream will forever live on.

Officials and community members agree, there is still work that needs to be done, but it’s work we need to do together.