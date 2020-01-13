Commissioners vote to purchase nearly 12-acre property

Thurmont commissioners have voted to purchase a nearly 12-acre property along Radio Lane that could be used for several municipal projects. (WDVM/Jasmine Pelaez)

The property provides several options for municipal projects

THURMONT, Md (WDVM) — A soon-to-be-bought property in Thurmont is giving the town several options for municipal projects.

Just last week, town commissioners voted to purchase a nearly 12-acre property along Radio Lane.

Plans for the site could include a new electrical substation that would replace the original electric hub. Mayor John Kinnaird says the original electrical substation, located along E Main Street, was built about 80 years ago and could soon be decommissioned.

While there is a newer electrical station along Moser Road, Kinnaird says the town would benefit from having at least two working electrical substations.

Additionally, the town is looking at the property as a site for a new public works building for the 20 employees that have outgrown the current office.

The property is large enough to accommodate more than one project, which could also include a storm water management facility. Kinnaird says residents nearby the property have raised concerns about flooded lawns and basements during heavy rains.

“I want to look at the storm water management aspect of it first to see if we can do something to help accommodate that. I would image that would be the first project we take on,” explained Mayor John Kinnaird.

The town will purchase the property for about $285,000.

Located on the property is a farmhouse. Current plans include keeping the house intact with the possibility of renting the home to a tenant.