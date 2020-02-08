Commissioners discuss loan options for sewer line repairs

THURMONT, Md (WDVM) — The Town of Thurmont has invested more than $7 million into repairing aged and damaged sewer lines on municipal property. Now to optimize the system, that means possible repairs on residents’ property.

According to Mayor John Kinnaird, the town’s focus on replacing or repairing some of the oldest sewer lines has recovered about 40-percent of capacity lost by cracks or sags in pipelines.

But, Kinnaird says, wild water is still seeping through.

“After repairs have been made and then we metered those sections, we found out they’re still, during rainfall events, flows still peak. So if our system is sealed, the water is coming from somewhere,” explained director of public works for the Town of Thurmont, Harold Lawson.

Officials suspect it’s coming from private property lines.

Kinnaird says the lines need to be constricted; any added water into the system means more intake at the wastewater treatment plant, and ultimately higher bills for residents.

Commissioners have created a lateral inspection policy to check out resident’s home sewer lines.

If repairs are needed to laterals, or pipes that connect the sewer lines to a home, it would be the responsibility of homeowners to pay.

The town has the right of way and responsibility to manage sewer lines located under public streets and up to what’s called a clean-out, a sewer-line access point generally located on a resident’s front yard. Beyond the clean-out and further into the resident’s property is the responsibility of the homeowner. And it’s this lateral section that commissioners plan to inspect.

Needed repairs to laterals average about $3,000, Kinnaird said. But the cost could be more, or even less.

But commissioners are working on financial plans to front the bill for residents who need it.

A plan favored by a majority of commissioners is for the town to provide a loan to residents. Mayor Kinnaird says the group is considering a full year, no-interest loan, and beyond that 365-day period, varying offers with interest.

Commissioner Bill Buehrer expressed a differing opinion on the idea that the town fronts the money. He explains that the town could front thousands of dollars and have to wait years to earn it back before beginning on another area of inspections.

“I suggested going to the bank, let the residents go to the bank, let them borrow the money if need be. And then, we’ve received our money so we can get to the next project,” Commissioner Buehrer explained.

Discussions will continue on the financial plan in upcoming meetings.