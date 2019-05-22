Commission on Veterans Affairs celebrates 1-year anniversary

It’s been a year since a memorial wall was made for Vietnam veterans in Montgomery County.

The Commission on Veterans Affairs celebrated the one-year anniversary of the dedication at Memorial Plaza in Rockville. The memorial has the names of 130 service members from the county who lost their lives or those who were reported missing in action during the Vietnam War. Officials say there are 4 Montgomery County residents who remain missing. County leaders rang a bell and read each name listed on the memorial. Commission on Veteran Affairs Chair, Daniel Bullis, said: “It’s a perfect example of a county that really cares for its veterans. What we’ve been doing over the last 10 years has been remarkable, attempting to being proper advocates for the veterans and family needs within the county.”

The plaque that sits in the middle of Rockville pays tribute to all Montgomery County veterans who served during the Vietnam era from 1955-1975.