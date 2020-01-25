Collision sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, M.d (WDVM) — One person is fighting for their life after a serious collision in Rockville Friday night.

Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit, Rockville City Police Department, and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Frederick Road between Shady Grove Road and Redland Road for a serious collision.

So far, the investigation shows a 2013 Honda Fit, driven by 34-year-old Fathi Hamadi Moudoud , was riding on Frederick Road when, for unknown, reason, crossed the median and hit a 2012 Honda Civic.

Moudoud was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 2012 Honda Civic, driven by 62-year-old Ali Reza Nassabeh, was not injured in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.