Cold Case: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed 48 years ago

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed 48 years ago and cold case detectives are still looking for his killer.

Back in October of 1971 – Captain James hall was working part-time security at the Manor Country Club in Rockville when he was found shot in the parking lot. Investigators believe hall could have observed suspects burglarizing a home nearby. Cold case detectives are hoping to find leads for an arrest.

“Captain hall’s murder remains the only unsolved homicide of a law enforcement officer in Montgomery County so detectives would love to get some information so we can close this case and get it off the books,” said Officer Rick Goodale, Montgomery County Police Department.

MCPD released captain hall’s cold case in honor of police week.