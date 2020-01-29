Cold case detectives investigating suspicious items found buried in dirt

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are continuing to investigate a few suspicious items found buried in a Silver Spring area park last summer.
The county’s cold case unit have not been able to identify who these items belong to. Pieces of clothes and jewelry items were found at the Nolte Local Park on the 200 block of Denver Road. Police say the personal items appeared to date back to the late 1990s and may belong to various individuals. Detectives believe that these items have been buried in the park for several years but the hole in which they were buried had been recently disturbed. Anyone who may have any information about these items or anyone who may have seen any recent suspicious activity in the park is asked to call investigators at 240-773-5081.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App