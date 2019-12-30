Coalition prepares for incoming public transit’s impact on affordable housing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 21 Purple Line stations will pop up along a 16-mile stretch in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties over the next three years.

The Purple Line Corridor Coalition is concerned that property values near the stations will rise and diminish affordable housing options along the line. The Purple Line will run through parts of Silver Spring and Bethesda.

Helen Nolan, a Silver Spring resident said, “I always believe that Silver Spring gets the brunt of affordable housing, and it should be more equitable. I’m always in favor of Bethesda being more diverse, so maybe they should get some, too.”

The coalition hopes to increase new affordable housing, rehabilitate older affordable living spaces and collaborating with local groups to promote affordability for working families.

“I think children benefit from diverse communities, so there should be affordable housing everywhere,” said Nolan.

“I have no problems with affordable homes, I think everyone should have a chance and have an opportunity to have a safe haven for their families,” said Bill Banks, a Silver Spring resident.

The PLCC says there are several thousand affordable units that sit along the corridor on the Montgomery County side. The coalition says additional research is key when it comes to monitoring protections for current and potential residents.

Bill Banks said “we need to think about those who deserve the same opportunities as everyone else.”