Closures on I-495 and I-270 for tractor-trailer accident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The outer loop of I-495 just before Bradley Blvd in Montgomery County, Maryland was closed at 5:37 p.m. Thursday due to an accident.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said two vehicles were involved, with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeting it was a a tractor-trailer collision with a fuel spill.

Because of this incident, all lanes of I-270 towards the spur are blocked with traffic diverted to Democracy Blvd, MDOT tweeted at 6:25 p.m.