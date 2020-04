FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A climber was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a rescue at Catoctin Mountain Park.

The climber fell 25 feet from the rocks, into a crevice at Chimney Rock, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue. The patient has non-life-threatening injuries.

The Guardian Hose Fire Company based in Thurmont, Maryland also assisted in the rescue and said they received a call at 2 p.m.