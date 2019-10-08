Climate protesters arrested in front of Executive Office Building in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A group of protesters was arrested in Montgomery County on Tuesday, and they say it’s all to spread awareness of the need to address a climate emergency.

Climate activists from a group called ‘Extinction Rebellion-Moco’ stretched a 30-foot banner across the driveway entrance into the parking garage of the executive office building. They say as there’s a climate emergency, County Executive, Marc Elrich isn’t moving fast enough on his promises against climate change. “Marc Elrich can declare today that there will be no more use of natural gas in any of the buildings that are built in Montgomery County,” said Extinction Rebellion-Moco Co-Founder, Jim Driscoll.

There was a heavy police presence as the group planned to risk arrest to demand action. “We have to have action now, on climate, the planet, the civilization; our species is in jeopardy. We’ve lobbied, we’ve educated, we’ve elected people, like Marc Elrich here, and they do not deliver,” Driscoll added.

Members are making statements around the world in over 60 countries as part of a 10-day protest, but according to the organization, Montgomery County was the first community in the U.S., and the second in the world to declare a climate emergency. “So the county, and the rest of the world, frankly hears just how serious we’re taking it, and how serious of an emergency this really is,” said Jim Laurenson of Moco Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions.

Those who were arrested were issued citations and have been scheduled a court date. The four protesters will be charged with disorderly conduct, hindering passage.

Montgomery County declared a climate emergency in 2017.