Clean Air Partners remind residents to help keep the air clean

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVVM) — May 4-8 is recognized as “Air Quality Awareness” Week.

While stay-at-home orders have reduced vehicle emissions that contribute to air pollution, there are many other activities that continue to threaten maintaining clean skies.

“I think what we do today, to really improve air quality, can have consequences down the road, for helping to keep our families and our neighbors families safer and healthier in the future.” said Manager, Asthma Health and Education Services for Breathe DC Dr. Janet Phoenix.

The team at Clear Air Partners are reminding residents of the steps they can take to help improve air quality:

When air quality is unhealthy, limit outdoor activity especially for sensitive groups.

As it warms up, set your thermostat a few degrees higher to cut back on air conditioning and use a fan to keep cool.

Use caulk/weather stripping to weatherproof your home and change heating and air conditioning filters every month.

Turn off lights and appliances when not in use.

Replace incandescent light bulbs with energy efficient CFLs or LED bulbs.

Use power strips to reduce electricity use by shutting down power to devices in standby mode.

Keep driving to a minimum. Telework, limit trips. Fill up your gas tank during evening hours.

Postpone mowing and trimming on poor air quality days or use electric garden equipment.

