Clarksburg student awarded for community impact

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Some young people are still trying to make a positive impact for our society during the pandemic.

Rohan Rajesh, is junior at Clarksburg high school. He has recently been awarded the Daily Point of Light award, created by former President George H.W Bush.

This award recognizes citizens and organizations making a big difference in other people’s lives and solving community problems.

Rajesh has also received the United Nations Ambassador Award, which nationally recognizes him for his community service in Maryland.













The Clarksburg student loves his community and wants others to work together to further their neighborhood.

Rajesh says the awards don’t mean anything if people can come together and make a change. He states “If I can do this much to make a difference, then I could inspire other people, and they can help make the community better, so it’s not just one person making a difference, it’s multiple people.”