City to consider ordinance aimed at tackling sex trafficking

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The City of Frederick has proposed an ordinance that would target sex trafficking on city properties.

The Mayor’s Office brought forward the ordinance Wednesday, which would prohibit a person from allowing the use of a building for sex trafficking or related offenses.

The city recognizes that local and neighboring jurisdictions have a sex trafficking issue.

This ordinance is only a first step in cracking down on the crime.

“It’s happening everywhere. I think that that’s the real challenge of this. [The ordinance outlines that] if you’re a landlord or you’re a tenant and you know there’s sex trafficking activity within a property that you control, that you could be held criminally liable for that,” explained mayor for the City of Frederick, Michael O’Connor.

The ordinance comes on the tails of enacted Frederick County Council Legislation in October 2018 that also targets properties hosting sex trafficking offenses.

The ordinance will move forward to a public hearing.