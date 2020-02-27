City Parks and Recreation to launch new registration program

Signing up for fitness classes and summer camps will soon get a whole lot easier in the City of Frederick.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Signing up for fitness classes and summer camps will soon get a whole lot easier in the City of Frederick.

For more than a decade, Frederick Parks and Recreation have used the online program, SportsMan, to register for a handful of camps, classes, and use of park spaces like pavilions.

But beginning in March, the division is switching to a new program, WebTrac, that staff says is easier to use.

“We’ve had a very old system that really hasn’t been user-friendly so people will actually now be able to register for programs for their children from the comfort of their homes. It’s really going to be a very nice, new, efficient system,” explained Catherine Effland, recreation supervisor at the William Talley Recreation Center.

Former resident accounts will not automatically transfer over to the new system. City staff reminds users to head to cityoffrederickmd.gov/webtrac to register.

“We are very excited to bring Webtrac to Frederick. This will provide our users with an improved experience, one that allows them to engage with our programs 24/7 from any location. We know our users will find the system easy to use and hope they appreciate the options that are now available at their fingertips,” said Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation, Bob Smith.