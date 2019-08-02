City park reopens after storm damage cleanup

Rivermist park reopens after being closed for about a month

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick park has re-opened after being closed to the public for about a month.

Rivermist Park, located along the 1800 block of Monocacy Boulevard, had closed back in July after officials say a storm damaged the trail path, leaving behind hazards to pedestrians.

After weeks of repairs, including tree trimming and cleanup, the trail is back open and clear.

The path leads alongside the Monocacy River.