City of Frederick sets up text alerts for expected demonstrations

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick, the Frederick Police Department, and Local Public Safety Partners are setting up text alerts to prepare for upcoming demonstrations within the area.

In a press release from the city, they announced they will be supporting the first amendment liberties of the demonstrators and want to ensure the safety of everyone during this time.

Frederick City Communications Manager Ashley Waters said they often set up the text feature for large events to keep people informed and updated within the community.

“There could be thousands of people for the demonstrations in Downtown Frederick along with the fact that our businesses are re-opening from the COVID kind of recovery period,” Waters says. “We really just want make sure everyone is aware of how traffic is flowing to keep everyone safe and just have that option.”

Users can text JUNERALLIES to 888777 to receive alerts on the latest road closures, transit adjustments, and other public health and safety matters