City of Frederick prepares for protest on June 5

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Frederick is making preparations ahead of a protest expected on Friday, June 5.

Temporary road closures will be in effect on All Saints Street, Market Street and 2nd Street. If more road closures are necessary, the city said it will make announcements.

All parking garages in Frederick will be open, and street parking will be limited in some downtown areas that have COVID-19 Recovery Curb-Side Pickup Zones. There will not be street parking available on the closed roads mentioned above.

For public transit, the city said: Beginning with the 12:15 PM depart from the East Street Transit Center, the #50 Connector will not travel on Bentz Street but will continue on 7th to East Street. The bus will then turn right onto East Street and continue to the Transit Center.

The city of Frederick said they support the “first amendment liberties of demonstrators” and are expecting large crowds. With the virus outbreak in mind, the Frederick County Health Department wants to remind everyone to wear a face covering, wash/sanitize hands frequently, maintain 6 feet from people outside your household, stay hydrated, use sun protection, know the signs of heat-related illness.

The city said public restrooms and handwashing stations are available throughout Frederick, including: Restrooms in the Church Street and Carroll Creek parking garages, open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and at Mullinix Park and Baker Park.

And because of the road closures, the Frederick Community Action Agency soup kitchen will serve dinner from 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

To stay informed on the latest road closures, transit adjustments, and other public health and safety matters, residents can opt-in to receive updates by texting JUNERALLIES to 888777 through the AlertFC system.