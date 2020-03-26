City of Frederick creates new Micro-Grant for small businesses

Funds for the micro-grant were reallocated within the city's Department of Economic Developments budget

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Mayor for the City of Frederick held a press conference Wednesday to announce a new “grant” for the city’s small businesses.

It has been over a week since Maryland Governor Larry Hogan ordered all bars and restaurants to close as the cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in the old-line state.

While those places are still able to do carry-out and delivery, small businesses are feeling the impacts.

“To support our business community, we continue to find ways to supplement and respond to state initiatives and orders,” said Frederick Mayor, Michael O’Connor.

O’Connor announced the Small Business Resiliency Micro-Grant program for the city’s small businesses through the city’s Department of Economic Development.

“We know that we have businesses that have bills coming up this week,” said Richard Griffin, director, department of economic development, city of Frederick. “April 1st, people have their rents coming up. They all have bills related to inventory and other activities that they have going on to weather this.

The micro-grants are up to around $2,500 and can be used to pay rent, mortgages, and utility costs. Businesses must be registered with the state, have a physical establishment within the city, and can have no more than 15 full-time employees as of March 1st.

“They got to be able to maintain their facility and be able to open back up again when this is over, said Griffin. “Our goal is to try to be quick and efficient with this assist with those bills right up front.”

City officials along with the Community Foundation of Frederick County have created a donation page for businesses.

The funds for the micro-grant were reallocated within the city’s Department of Economic Development’s budget.