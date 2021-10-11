City of Frederick approves ethics ordinance for formal process of reporting harassment complaints

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick approved a new policy outlining how reports about harassment from city officials will be reported and investigated.

The Board of Alderman voted unanimously to approve a new ethics ordinance. This comes after sexual harassment claims were made against Alderman Wilson in December 2020.

Prior to this new policy, there was no official process for investigating complaints against the Mayor and Board of Alderman.

Now, people can go to the City Attorney or Director of Human Services with complaints against all city officials.

Based on the allegation, a full investigation may be conducted, then the complaint will be dismissed, or a hearing held to determine any necessary reprimands.

“It’s not appropriate for anyone to feel as though they are being harassed in any way,” said Mayor, Michael O’Connor. “We want to make sure that we are providing that protection to our community, that I think they rightly deserve,” said O’Connor.

The new policy went into effect Monday, August 11th.