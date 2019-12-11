City launches online survey for input on downtown parking

The survey gauges preferred parking garages and asks community members if more parking is needed.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The City of Frederick is looking into how to best address parking needs, and they’re asking for your help.

City officials are working on the Downtown Frederick Parking and Circulation Study and recently launched an online survey to hear input from residents, business owners and visitors.

The survey gauges preferred parking garages and asks community members if more parking is needed.

The city currently has five parking garages in addition to on-street metered and free spaces. With more than 600 businesses in the area, the 8,000 employees who work there, and thousands of visitors, parking is in demand.

In order to address the influx of travel and parking, the city is considering several options from constructing a new parking garage, to a trolley-style circulator.

“As we look to the future, our parking garages are aging, some of them are getting quite old and may have to be removed and new parking garages put it place. We wanted to look at it from the standpoint of ‘What do we need today, what do we need tomorrow and what do we need 20 to 30 years from now?,” explained director of economic development for the City of Frederick, Richard Griffin.

You can reach the 10-question survey at https://t.co/OCcfTOECOz?amp=1