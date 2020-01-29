City launches new initiative “Tree Frederick” to expand tree canopy

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Looking to buy some greenery come spring? The City of Frederick wants to chip in.

The Tree Frederick program is launching a new initiative this year to increase the city tree canopy.

As of Monday, the city is accepting orders for 19 varieties of trees and shrubs through an online form. Under the program, the city will pay for half of the tree while residents chip in the other half.

The initiative goes towards reaching a goal of 40 percent tree coverage by 2030. Sustainability officials say in addition to cleaner air, greenery has other benefits.

“They’re also really great for water quality. They reduce nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. But they also cool; they can shade your home. If planted in the right spot you can see, for a large tree, about a 30 percent reduction in your air conditioning costs,” explained City of Frederick Sustainability Manager, Jenny Willoughby.

Order forms for the program are available online and delivery dates are expected in April.

For more information visit Cityoffrederickmd.gov/sustainability