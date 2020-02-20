City employee recognized for watershed trail efforts

Sustainability manager, Jennifer Willoughby, was recently named Land Manager of the Year by the Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A City of Frederick employee has received high praise from a regional non-profit for work on dozens of miles of local trails.

Sustainability manager, Jennifer Willoughby, was recently named Land Manager of the Year by the Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts, or MORE.

Willoughby was recognized for her long-term work, alongside MORE and about 244 volunteers, completing five new miles of trail along the Frederick Watershed, and maintaining more than 40 trail miles.

The effort also aims to eliminate and re-route trails that were created illegally through critical resource areas.

“We have 22 threatened and endangered species up there so we’re trying to meet the needs of the critters, our water supply, and water quality and also allow for recreation up there. It’s great to be recognized but I really would like to recognize all the volunteers. It’s been a significant effort,” Willoughby said.

Willoughby adds that the trails will now be along the lower-end of the watershed to protect habitats higher-up.

According to MORE, volunteers completed 2,290 hours of work in 2019. The project was funded through $58,500 in MORE grant funds via the Recreation Trails Program grant.