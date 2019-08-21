City asks for public opinion on refreshed website, 2020 Comprehensive Plan

The two separate surveys are available digitally online and on paper at City Hall

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick is asking for public feedback on its 2020 Comprehensive Plan and input for an updated website.

The city issues two different surveys on the topics that are available digitally online and on paper at City Hall.

In regards to the city website, the five-question survey asks the public for comment on how often users visit the site, and with what type of device.

The city is also requesting comment of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan. The document is created every 10 years and serves as a roadmap for city governance for the next decade.

Residents are able to access an interactive survey where they can click on a specific street or point a city map and enter a comment for that area.

“The more we can communicate with our residents, the more engaged our residents are with we’re trying to accomplish as a community, as a government, then the better the results we’re going to get when it comes to the policy decisions that we have to make,” explained Mayor Michael O’Connor.

Get your comments about the city website in by September 6th, and submit thoughts about the 2020 Comprehensive Plan by September 13th.