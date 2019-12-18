City appoints acting director for Frederick Community Action Agency

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — An acting director has been named to head the Frederick Community Action Agency (FCAA) after the former director was asked to step down.

The City of Frederick appointed Janet Jones to lead the organization that aims to provide services to the underserved population of city residents.

Jones has worked at FCAA since 1995 when she began as a Clinic Outreach Worker. Most recently, Jones served as the Assistant Director of Medical Services. She is now tasked will continuing the day-to-day work of the entire organization.

The decision comes after the former director, Mike Spurrier, left the position in November.

Mayor Michael O’Connor declined to comment on the personnel change but said the agency will move forward with a direction centered on housing and human services.

“The important part about this acting position is that the work of the agency goes on. Janet is well-positioned and has the right experience to make sure the day-to-day activity of the community action center can continue,” O’Connor explained.

The Board of Aldermen is expected to consider a revised job description for the director position, including plans to change the title to become “director of housing and human services.”

O’Connor estimates that after the new year, there will be a 90 to 120-day process to search for a permanent director.

“We’re really going to be looking for an individual who has that strong foundation in the service delivery model, in collaboration and working with our partner agencies in this sphere,” O’Connor added, “It’s really critical that the individual who takes on this responsibility has a really great public persona.”