City adopts 2030 Strategic Plan

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For the first time, the City of Frederick has adopted a plan that will guide change through the year 2030.

On Thursday night, the Board of Aldermen approved the CommUnity 2030 Strategic Plan that lays out city-wide initiatives for the next ten years.

Since January, the city had gathered input from 500 residents during city-wide meetings, and from online comments to complete a pathway towards six goals: sustainable urban planning, social well-being, a safe and vibrant community, competitive employment, enhanced mobility, and civic engagement.

“Those objectives will then be used to go and prioritize all of the actions and budgetary priorities here for the next ten years,” explained chief administrative officer for the City of Frederick, Marc DeOcampo.

Officials say it will take a majority of the next decade to complete the 88 initiative in the 2030 strategic plan.