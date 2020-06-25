China donates 20K masks to Montgomery County, Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County received 20,000 masks from its sister city in China.

The masks were shipped across the seas from county’s sister city, Xi’an, China, to protect Montgomery County front line workers during the COVID-19 health crisis.

In 2013, Montgomery County established a “sister city” relationship with the city of Xi’an, which is home to 12 million residents and the famous Terra Cotta warriors. The Department of General Services received the masks at its warehouse in Gaithersburg. County officials say the donation reinforces the importance of diplomacy and international cooperation during these challenging times.

“In addition private health care providers including dental officers will also receive a portion of these masks given that they follow certain requirements to be able to operate,” said Earl Stoddard, director of Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Montgomery sister cities was established in 2009 to connect the county to the world by encouraging and fostering partnership through education, culture, economy, and humanitarianism.

