Children of woman killed by domestic violence get a farewell parade

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — One small town in Maryland is coming together after a mother was tragically killed earlier this month.

For this Mount Airy community, they came together Thursday to show their support for the children of Heather Zujkowski.

“There are a lot of people that love them like, the whole town came and I want them to see that people care what happened to them,” said 8-year-old Julia Walsh.

Heather lost her life earlier this month in an act of domestic violence, along with her 18-year-old neighbor Noah Homayouni. Heather’s parents are taking two of three children to live with them in the south, while her oldest moves to her father’s home.

To show the impact of heather and her children on the community, friends held a parade to show how much they will be missed.

“I mean so many people loved her,” said friend, Leanne Haeffner. “She was a wonderful person. And we just want to we are going to miss this family and we wanted to recognize everything she has done and how many lives she has touched.”

Signs, balloons, and even a horse rode up the street as Heather’s family and children stood at the bottom of the driveway.

“I am just here to support and I love them with my whole heart,” said Walsh. “They are like siblings to me.”

“We just wanted them to see what an awesome mother they had and how many people’s lives she has touched also and her kids,” said friend, Valerie Bartel. “They might not realize it because their scope is so small – being young but we saw it. We just hope that they know their mother’s passion for life and commitment to others and organizations to be carried on…It won’t be forgotten… It won’t be forgotten.”

The community along with Century Ford of Mount Airy helped purchased a vehicle for the family as one of Heather’s children has extensive physical disabilities.