Child suffers non-life threatening injuries from 9th floor fall

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — A child fell from the ninth floor balcony of an apartment building Wednesday afternoon, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Piringer tweeted the incident happened at the Château Apartments on Mount Pisgah Road in White Oak. According to Montgomery County Police, Fire and Rescue found the child awake and alert and did not need their assistance.

No other details were released at this time.