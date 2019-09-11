Child seriously injured after falling from 11th floor

Closings
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from the 11th floor of an apartment building in Montgomery County.

Police report the fall happened in the 7600 block of Maple Ave in Takoma Park. Police investigators have ruled the fall to be an accident. The child awakened from a nap and was able to climb up on a nightstand near an open window. The boy pushed the window screen out and fell into a pile of mulch and some bushes. Police say he miraculously just missed the hard concrete.

The child currently remains in intensive care.

