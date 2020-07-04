Child care grant making ways for schools in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A $10 million grant in Montgomery County is in place to help early childcare providers as some were hit hard during the pandemic.

Studies show about 40% of county students aren’t prepared to start kindergarten. This is why officials are focusing on increasing childcare services and education, county-wide. Starting this week, county childcare services are now able to apply for funding to help offset reopening costs and losses. As the need for childcare continues to grow, Primrose School is opening a new location in Bethesda.

The school focuses on teaching children up to age five by using a social and emotional aspect in their curriculum. Priority will be given to programs serving families with low incomes and children with special needs. “It just happened that we were able to open at this time of need, and as we reopen our economy and as our essential workers have to go back,” said Owner of Primrose School of Bethesda, Mike Patel. Primrose School Director, Fernanda Landa stated, “We want to invest in the teachers. We have a huge demand. Parents are very interested in coming to our school.”

Primrose School is also expanding, the plan is to open a school in Washington, D.C.