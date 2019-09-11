Chevy Chase board motions to disestablish popular dog park

The park remains open but owners must have dogs on a leash

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — Some residents in a Montgomery County neighborhood will not have a convenient park for their dog to play after the Chevy Chase Village Board voted to get rid of the park.

A board hearing filled with residents from a Chevy Chase neighborhood about whether to adjust rules or completely shut down a dog park. After hearing multiple testimony’s, the Chevy Chase board voted against the dog park.

“There’s a great showing of support for the park and unfortunately we feel that our voices were not heard,” said resident, Julia Small.

Many residents were heated after learning the decision to close the park. The park was a place where owners could bring their dogs to socialize and now that’s been taken away.

“It’s the only place in Chevy Chase, only place, other than a country club, where people can meet,” said resident, Judi Dash.

Some of the board members said it was Great Park but just in the wrong area. After several complaints came from residents surrounding the park saying there’s too much barking.

The park will remain but fences will come down. One resident who agrees with the decision to disestablish the park says he was persuaded after hearing what residents had to endure being so close to the park.

“I understand their concerns, the concerns of people who live around the park. Nobody should have to live around a situation that disrupts their life in a serious way,” said David Holzluorth, Chevy Chase resident.

The park is still open for residents to visit just as long as dogs are on a leash. Many were wearing white “save the Chevy Chase Dog Park” hats, which just shows the sense of community the area now has.

The board suggested planning a new park in a better location.