Charges filed in Silver Spring apartment rape and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man has been arrested and charged with second-degree rape and robbery after an early morning incident at an apartment building on Friday.

The suspect is identified as Demitrious Harriott, 24. According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, he is accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman around 2:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of 16th Street.

The victim reported that she knew the suspect as “Johnny” and they met through a dating app. According to police, the victim arranged to meet with the suspect at the suspect’s alleged residence on 16th Street. The suspect reportedly pushed her into a stairwell then sexually and physically assaulted her. Police said the suspect then stole her cell phone and fled.

The investigation led authorities to Harriott, who frequently stays at the same apartment building. He was arrested around 6:15 a.m. and is being held without bond, according to police.