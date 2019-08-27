The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce launches inaugural S.H.E. Week on Monday.

The week-long event aims to celebrate the strength, heart and equality of women

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — It’s all about women in business this week as the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce hosts its inaugural S.H.E. week.

Strength, heart, and the equality of women, that’s what the week-long series of events aim to highlight.

Several local female leaders will host seminars and panels centered on the success and failures of starting and running a business.

The week of events kicked off Monday morning with a presentation by president of Chartlon Communications, Jennifer Charlton.

The event was attended by about 100 local female entrepreneurs eager to hear Charlton’s presentation, “Shift 4 Success: Plan, Power, Results.”

Organizers say the goal of the series is for veterans of the industry to share their stories to help empower the public.

“Each person, whether they think so or not, they have a story and it can always touch somebody [else] just by hearing it. This is a moment where everyone is sharing and I think that is where, when women come together, that sharing it’s really powerful,” explained co-chair for the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business (WIB) Committee, Ashley Warthen.

S.H.E Week events are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For more information visit Frederickchamber.org/she-week.

Organizers say at least 400 people have signed up for events throughout the week.