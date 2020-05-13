Census 2020 Response Rates: Maryland ranks 12th in the country

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — The state of Maryland currently ranks twelfth in the country in the 2020 Census Response Rate.

With 1.6 million self-responses accounted for, Maryland is at a 65.5 percent response rate. Minnesota leads the United States with a 69 percent response rate and 1.8 million responses.

Overall, the national response rate currently stands at 58.7 percent and 86.9 million responses.

In Maryland, Carroll county leads the state with just over a 74 percent response rate. Next door Frederick County ranks fourth with 70 percent, followed by Montgomery County with 68 percent. Washington county follows behind, ranking tenth in the state with 64 percent.

Based on the population count, the federal government distributes more than 675 billion dollars to states and communities.

“It doesn’t matter where you are. It is money coming to the communities. If you have ever used any kind of a service, if anyone you know has gone to the hospital, anybody that’s used an ambulance, kids in school, it touches everybody and that’s why it’s so important,” explained Frederick County 2020 Census Grant Coordinator, Eileen Mitchell.

You can complete your questionnaire online at https://2020census.gov , by phone, or by mail.

More information on state and local response rates is available on the Census 2020 website.