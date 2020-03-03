Celebrating literacy at the C. Burr Artz Library

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — March 2nd is famed author Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

The day not only commemorates the birth of one of America’s most famous authors, but it’s also Read Across America Day. Started back in 1997, the day is designed to encourage reading in children.

“Reading and literacy is so important for children,” said the head of children’s services at the C. Burr Artz Library, Rorie Cox- Steib. “It gives them access to the world, not just through reading, but also learning about those social-emotional skills and all the things you can get through various forms of literacy.”

The C. Burr Artz Library is full of more than just books they offer plenty of quality programs that reinforce the importance of literacy. The branch holds 12 storytimes a week. Storytimes consist of songs and rhymes that all have tips for parents to take home to encourage interaction, as literacy is an ongoing process.

The library in Frederick also focuses on literacy through reading and writing, in addition to singing and playing. “It’s important for their brain to grow and develop through literacy. Your brain does all of it’s biggest jobs before you are even three. You learn most of your vocabulary, most of your interactive skills. your brain is growing constantly at that time. “

In keeping with the theme of literacy, the library also started the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten initiative. It started in the fall to encourage literacy and reading before kids get into the formal school system.

In the fall, the library stopped charging fines on all children’s material as a way to welcome people back into the library and take down barriers to access

The library is also hosting a Community Baby Shower as a way to welcome people back into the library. “A lot of people take a break, and then come back in when they have children, so we’re going to be welcoming them back with professional speakers, activities, and games,” said Cox- Steib.

The baby shower will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2020, at 2 p.m, at the C. Burr Artz Library in downtown Frederick. The event will feature lactation specialists, professionals talking about child safety, fun and games in.