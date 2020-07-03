Celebrating Independence Day in downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — First Saturday is a celebration of the unique shops, restaurants and small businesses that are the heartbeat of downtown Frederick. Now, after more than three months of state-mandated shutdowns caused by the pandemic, the Downtown Frederick Partnership shaking up First Saturday. This month, this regularly 1-day event is now 4 days of fun.

Thursday, July 2: Love Local Thursday

  • Learn the stories behind the businesses you love as the Partnership features short histories of how some of our small business owners got their start.

Friday, July 3: Frederick Made Friday

  • Look for the release of Shop Independent: Your Guide to Shopping Small, featuring (among many other exciting items) a showcase of items made right here in Frederick which you can buy from downtown retailers.
  • The Partnership also will release a Drink Local Happy Hour Menu, featuring holiday-themed drinks and/or menu items to celebrate the 4th of July weekend. Make your reservations early for outdoor dining in Downtown Frederick!

Saturday, July 4: Shop Independent Saturday

  • Take full advantage of the Shop Independent guide to find something special from a Downtown Frederick retailer.
  • Shop Independent in Downtown Frederick, either in-person or online. Remember to bring your mask or other face covering for in-person shopping!

Sunday, July 5: Self-Care Sunday

  • Find a full line-up of virtual and in-person ideas on how to recover from the long weekend featuring inspiration from downtown’s fitness studios, salons and wellness providers.

Approximately 80% of downtown Frederick’s shops and restaurants are now open for in-person shopping and dining, making this first Saturday an event you can participate from home and in-person. There will be free parking Friday-Sunday.

Tips for visiting Downtown Frederick:

  • Masks, Shirts & Shoes Required in all businesses.
  • Maintain physical distancing by keeping 6 ft apart on sidewalks and inside buildings.
  • Sanitize or wash your hands often.
  • Follow the occupancy limits posted on the door of each business.
  • Public restrooms are available in the Church Street (17 E Church St) and Carroll Creek (44 E Patrick St) Public Parking Garages. Restrooms are open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily and cleaned regularly by the City of Frederick following all relevant guidelines.
  • Curbside Pickup Zones are available throughout Downtown Frederick, allowing for 10-minutes of free parking in the designated meter zones and 30-minutes of free parking in garages, so customers can quickly park and pick up orders from nearby retailers and restaurants. Parking meter enforcement (with tickets) resumes July 1.
  • Market Street (between Patrick Street & Market Space) is closed to vehicular traffic each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Cross streets remain open and parking garages and Curbside Pickup Zones are still accessible.

