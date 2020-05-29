Celebrate Frederick announces summer event cancellations

The organization has suspended all events through September 1, 2020

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Some of Frederick’s biggest summer events, like the Fourth of July celebration in Baker Park, have been suspended.

On Thursday, Celebrate Frederick announced that all events through September 1, 2020 are cancelled.

The suspension includes the Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour, Summer Concert Series, Frederick’s 4th and Summerfest Family Theatre.

Staff say the decision, made by the board of directors, was a difficult one. Ultimately, the board took into consideration state and local restrictions on large gatherings in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our events do draw quite a crowd. Any type of social distancing or crowd mitigation would be very difficult,” explained executive director of Celebrate Frederick, Jen Martin, “These free events opportunities to gather and celebrate, you know, the decision was not made lightly.”

Plans are underway to provide online and interactive programming like a virtual garden tour.

The organization is reaching out to community members to connect through a new Virtual Food Drive.

Instead of a canned food drive traditionally held at the Summer Concert Series and Summerfest Family Theatre each June, July and August, Celebrate Frederick is calling on the public to donate money to the Frederick Community Action Agency. The agency provides food, shelter and medical care to those in need.

For more information on Celebrate Frederick and the Virtual Food Drive, visit https://www.celebratefrederick.com/