Celebrate black history at C.Burr Artz

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The C. Burr Artz Library is the home to a different kind of exhibition during this Black History month season.

That’s right, the display features everything from postage stamps to memorabilia and figurines. All the items and postage stamps commemorate important African-American and significant historical events.

The exhibits of books, art, and artifacts are from a private collector, Kimberly Scott, who says these pieces are built into the fabric of America and are extremely important.

“It is a great honor and a privilege so that individuals can see the accomplishments that these individuals made during one, a time where African-Americans didn’t even have the privilege to do a lot of the things that others had,” said Scott. “Two, it is a great honor and privilege for the next generation to see what these individuals made over time.”

Included in the display are American postage stamps commemorating important African Americans and significant historical events, along with Annie Lee figurines. Ms. Lee is known for her depiction of African-American life and that her individuals lack facial features.

“America is made of so many different kinds of people, and our fabric is so broad and so wide, that one month is not enough to celebrate one culture,” said Scott.

The display is located right outside the Maryland Room and will run through February.

