CDC: Labs at Fort Detrick allowed to conduct limited studies

Video above is prior coverage of USAMRIID on Aug. 15, 2019.

FORT DETRICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has allowed the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) to resume limited research, three months after the labs at Fort Detrick were suspended.

The CDC suspended the institute based on mechanical and human errors. However, according to USAMRIID, there was no risk to employee health, public health, or the environment, and no infectious agents were detected outside of containment areas.

With the partial re-opening, a limited number of studies will be conducted in specified laboratories only, by select personnel who have undergone extensive training, according to USAMRIID. The CDC will continue evaluating and observing laboratory personnel.