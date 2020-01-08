Cases of the flu continue to rise throughout the nation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Flu season is back, and it is back with a vengeance. Experts say we are on track to experience one of the worst flu seasons in decades.

Its symptoms are common. Fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue. These are common symptoms that if they aren’t addressed right away, could lead to something else.

A recent CDC report shows that at least four adults in the state of Maryland have died from the flu this season alone. Reports of the flu have been on the rise since November, and it’s not likely to slow down.

“It’s going to be that way,” said Kelley Smith, a registered nurse for The Frederick County Health Department. “Usually, we’ll peak. Around March is when we usually peak. You’ll see numbers kind of dipping down right now and then it will rise and then you’ll see number start coming down.”

Experts say Flu-B has arrived a little early, and it’s the main strain affecting people this season.

And whether it’s now or later, physicians suggest getting a flu shot. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Physicians say, people who have compromised immune systems such as children or the elderly, should seek professional care.