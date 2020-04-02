Caregiver shares tips for people with Alzheimer’s disease during COVID-19

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As life continues to change every day during the ongoing pandemic, so does the life of caregivers.

“It is very difficult,” said Julie Peatt Cassady, Constituents Events Manager, Alzheimer’s Association. “We are not allowed to see her.”

For Julie Peatt Cassady, caring for a loved one during the coronavirus outbreak has been stressful.

“For me personally having a mom in a facility, it just was a shock for the heart,” said Cassady.

Cassady hasn’t been able to see her 92-year-old mother who has vascular dementia, not even once, over the last four weeks.

“There is a complete loss of control on the end of children who have a parent or spouse in those communities because we can not physically be there with them,” said Cassady.

Just miles away in Carroll County, a nursing home is under investigation after 77 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. And as of Tuesday, five people have died.

“When I heard news of what happened in Mount Airy…my heart dropped,” continued Cassady.

Cassady said caregivers of people with dementia should look for increased situations of confusion.

“That could be a suggestion or a hint that something more is going on,” said Cassady. “If things are decreasing or that confusion is building up and happening more rapidly, we recommend that you reach out to your health care professional.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than five million Americans are living with the disease.

For more information, click here. You can also call 800.272.3900