Career Firefighters Union Sues Frederick County over “Question D,” binding arbitration

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Career Fire Fighters Association of Frederick County is suing the County Council and Executive Jan Gardner.

According to the Association, Councilmember Fitzwater and the County Council passed legally indefensible legislation.

The filed complaint is for declaratoy judgement after the council’s passage of a bill providing collective bargaining and binding arbitration for professional firefighters.

The Association’s Vice President Billy Rossomondo explained the importance of collective bargaining and binding arbitration, and how this legislation is a blatant overreach and contrasts the Question “D” referendum.