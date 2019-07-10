CARE program designed to check on those in need

The program is for seniors or those with special needs

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Takoma Park Police want to make sure their residents know they care.

The city’s CARE program – which stands for Caring About Residents Every day – is offered to elderly residents or residents who live alone with special needs. Residents or family members can register for a daily call to check on their loved ones, and this is all to bring a sense of peace to those friends and relatives who care, but who are not close enough to check in themselves.

“We thought it was a good way to give back to the community and take care of our elderly population or people who have special needs or people that just live alone and would just feel better knowing that they have someone checking on them,” said Cathy Plevy, Takoma Park Police Department.

If a call is not answered within a few hours, the department will send out an officer for a welfare check. The care program is free, those interested need to sign an agreement with the city.