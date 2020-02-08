Cardin, Van Hollen visit USAMRIID at Ft. Detrick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen paid a visit to the U.S. Army Military Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Ft. Detrick on Friday to tour the facilities.

This all comes after it was announced that the Department of Defense would be withholding more than $100 million in combined funding from the military base and Aberdeen Proving Ground.

“We were alarmed by the actions of the department of defense that held up monies for these critically important programs, and jeopardizes their mission,” said Sen. Ben Cardin.

The senators say they are doing everything in their power to get that funding back. On Thursday, members of the Maryland delegation sent a letter to the Secretary of Defense Mark Esper questioning the decision to withhold funding.

Their tour of the USAMRIID shows how the work being done there not only protects our nation, but it protects global health from the threat of pandemics, including the coronavirus.

“The coronavirus has highlighted again, the need to have the kind of capacities, that we have here at Ft. Detrick,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

The senators stressed that this funding is needed in order to continue a critical mission. It’s critical to our defense, to our health, our veterans, and our community

The delegation is making sure that labs are properly funded and staffed and these funds will be released in a timely manner.