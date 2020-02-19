Car windows shot out in Silver Spring neighborhood

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring neighborhood is on alert after vandals shot through windows of parked cars along residential streets.

Montgomery County Police say there have been several instances of shot-out car windows in the Highland View West neighborhood over the last few weeks. MCPD says residents reported instances along Wire Ave, Eton Rd and Saybrooke Ave. Police say the car in the surveillance video belongs to an unknown suspect.

“Detectives don’t know if the windows were broken out by a BB or a pellet gun or a small-caliber handgun, we see a driver was driving through the neighborhood and in the surveillance video you can hear what sounds like a pellet gun or a small-caliber handgun being fired and then the window shattering,” said Ofc. Rick Goodale with Montgomery County Police.

Police encourage anyone with information on the crimes or the suspect to contact detectives.