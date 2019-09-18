Car seat check aims to reduce high number of improperly installed seats

In Maryland, over 80 percent of car seats are not properly installed or used correctly

September marks Child Passenger Safety Month and Safe Kids of Frederick County hosted a car seat check on Wednesday to help parents get it right.

Safety technicians say one of the most common errors they find is that the car seats aren’t strapped in tight enough. The car seat should move only about an inch in any direction.

Parents admit reading over the car seat manual can be daunting.

“Making sure you have it installed correctly like you can put it in with the seat belt or anchor it into the seat. My husband usually does most of that, but it’s complicated. We want to make sure that for [our daughter] that it’s done correctly,” said Frederick County mom, Bridget Murphy.

Technicians say correctly used car seats can reduce the risk of death by about 71%.

For more information, visit https://www.safekids.org/