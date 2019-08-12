Car dealership reveals largest solar canopy of any car dealer in the DMV

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A car dealership in Montgomery County is making efforts for a positive impact on the environment.

One of the region’s most recognized car dealerships is making a mark for the environment. “Our government is pretty much in favor of doing things that help the environment,” said Fitzgerald Auto Malls Founder, Jack Fitzgerald.

Senator Ben Cardin got a look at the new solar panels, and while there, he hosted a quick town hall to hear what residents expect out of Annapolis. The senator praised the business for their dedication to the environment. “It will dramatically reduce the amount of carbon emissions. It is a real statement to the community that this business can make a difference,” Cardin stated.

Fitzgerald has over 2,400 panels, which makes this one of the largest solar canopies in the region. The solar roof is expected to generate over a million kilowatts, which is enough to power 75 homes per month. “If we all chip in, we can bring about the type of change so that the catastrophic impact of climate change does not occur,” Cardin said. Fitzgerald stated, “I think it’s important that business does what it can for the environment. Our customers appreciate that, and the people who work here appreciate that.”

Fitzgerald plans to add more panels to more locations in the future. The Fitzgerald Solar Canopy is the largest of any car dealer in the DMV. Fitzgerald Auto has 20 showrooms around the region.