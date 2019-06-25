Car crashes into fire station

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — One person is injured after a car drove into a fire station in Wheaton early Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say the car lost control and ran into the side of the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Station on Georgia Avenue. Officials say no serious injuries were reported.

“It was a few cracked bricks and a bench that belong to the fire station was also damaged in the collision,” said Kelvin Thomas, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief.

The crash is still under investigation.

